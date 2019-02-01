Sanaya Irani Is On Cloud Nine As She Welcomes Niece In Her Family, Introduces Him To Everyone With A Lovely Picture

Share

When we think of ‘couple goals’, the first TV couple that comes to our mind is the one who won our young hearts with their chemistry in the TV show ‘Mile Jab Hum Tum’. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are one couple look just so adorable on both on screen and off screen. The two took the wedding vows on January 25, 2016, in a destination wedding in Goa.

‘Iss pyar ko kya naam dun’ actor is delighted as she welcomes new member is the family. Sanaya seems excited as now she has become a massi. She even introduced her niece on her official Instagram handle. Newbie massi shared an adorable picture with the newborn along with the caption “Meet the newest member of my family Finn Walker Irani…. the cutest thing that could ever happen to me. Welcome to this crazy family, your in for hell of a ride my sweet baby boy”. Here is the picture:

As soon as she uploaded the picture, her snap was poured by congratulatory wishes. A few even expressed their desire to see Sanaya and Mohit’s baby soon.

Both Sanaya and Mohit are fond of each other and never shy away to express this anywhere. Earlier, in an interview, Sanaya was quoted saying, “Sometimes when we don’t spend time together, Mohit gives me surprises like flowers, breakfast in bed, date nights and the like’’.

Mohit, also loves speaking about Sanaya. Once, he stated, “Sometimes, I think that Sanaya’s favourite hobby is feeding me. She has been experimenting in the kitchen, trying new recipes. She’s a good cook, so dinner is always a treat for me.

Talking about her life post-marriage, Sanaya remarked, “Khana tayyar hota hai jab Mohit ghar aata hai. I recently made these chocolates covered strawberries. As a dutiful wife, main kuch na kuch bana rahi hoon.” She further added, “Sabse mushkil ek kaam couple ke liye decide karna kya khana hai. Sabse ganda decision hota hai.” Mohit, on the other hand, had stated, “Main jab pack-up karta hu, Sanaya mujhe phone karti hai–baby what will you eat? Koi hota hai poochne ke liye, it feels nice.”

Like every fan, we also hope to see the couple onscreen soon.