Sania Mirza And Shoaib Malik Celebrate Their Son’s First Birthday Bash In Dubai, Pictures Inside

On October 30, 2019 Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik had turned one. And his star parents had left no stone unturned to make it special for their little one as they hosted a grand birthday bash for him in Dubai amongst all their family members. Sania’s father Imran Mirza had taken to Instagram to share some glimpses from the birthday party of Izhaan. In a video he shared, we could spot the doting mother Sania helping his little one cut his mickey mouse themed birthday cake while Shoaib held him in his arms. Here are some inside pictures from Izhaan’s birthday bash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Mirza (@imranmirza58) on Oct 30, 2019 at 7:50am PDT

Sania also took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt wish for his son. Sharing a picture of “just born” Izhaan she had written, “Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world… you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go… my truest, purest most amazing boy… I LOVE YOU and I promise to be by your side until my last breath… Happy Birthday my little angel. I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are… InshaAllah… Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan #HappybirthdayIzhaan.”

In another post shared by Sania on her Instagram, she had shared a video of Izhaan happily sitting on his aunt Anam Mirza’s lap. She had captioned the picture as “We’ve been looking forward to today for a bit now #Izzy.” The proud father Shoaib Malik also took to Instagram to wish his little man on his birthday and wrote, “Salgira Mubarak to my little man. May Allah bless always you my jaan”

Sania Mirza’s little sister Anam also took to her Instagram and penned an adorable birthday wish for her Izzy baby. Sharing some glimpses from the birthday bash she had written, “You came into our life a year ago and life hasn’t been the same. Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, thank you for teaching us so much patience, thank you for reminding us of all the little blessings of life and thank you for letting us kiss you so much. You’re a blessing in every way and beyond. I love you izzy baby, one year of absolute joy. So proud of every baby step (literally) you take.” Anam’s soon-to-be-husband, Asad had also taken to his Instagram handle and wished the little munchkin. He had written, “Happy birthday izzu. Wish you the best of health and happiness.”

Here’s wishing Izhaan Mirza Malik a belated happy birthday! Sending truckloads of love and happiness the little one’s way.