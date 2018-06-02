When it is about love, things like cast, colour & religion does not matter at all. Love is blind, Indian ace Tennis player Sania Mirza & Pakistani cricket team former captain Shoaib Malik proved this phrase to be perfectly right as they both got married to each other years back i.e in 2010 and now after 8 years of their successful marriage they are expecting their first baby very soon.

This blissful couple announced the good news of their first baby in a very special manner. Sania and Shoaib took it to their Instagram and announced this good news with a cute picture, and wrote, “#BabyMirzaMalik”.

Like any other mother, Sania is also enjoying her pregnancy period very happily and the latest pictures of Sania in which she is flaunting her baby bump and doing work out at the same time says it all. Yes, Sanis’s younger sister Anam shared a few pictures of would be mommy working out with her cute baby bump. Maasi-to-be captioned these pictures as “Super Api, Super Mom-to-be, Super Woman!!! #fitnessandhow”

Sania and Shoeb decided not to reveal the pregnancy news initially but later on people got to know about it when Sainia revealed their baby’s name. At the Goa Fest 2018, the super-fit mommy-to-be shared, “Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter.”

In 2010, when Sania and Shoaib tied knot with each other, people were not in favour of them. People said they took a hasty decision. To this Sania was quoted as saying, “People can date a person for years but break up as soon as they get married. It happens a lot in Hyderabad, and it happens in the circles we move around in. Some people can date each other for a month and get married. I know many couples like that and they have kids today. Destiny! We were lucky we found each other, decided quickly and felt the same way about one another.”