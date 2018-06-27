Share

Mom-to-be Sania Mirza was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport flaunting her baby bump. The ace international tennis star Sania was returning to the turf. She is currently putting up in Mumbai. The tennis star was looking radiant in a grey embroidered salwar-kameez. She was carrying a contrasting green handbag. She paired her outfit with a pair of tan Kolhapuri chappals. What rounded-off her look perfectly were her uber-cool pink micro sunglasses.

Her pregnancy glow was evident on her face as she touched down the bay. Sania was spotted sporting her trademark sunshine glorious smile. She smiles wide and bright for the shutterbugs as they rushed to click the very pregnant Sania Mirza.

Sania announced her pregnancy on 23 April 2018 when she took to Instagram and shared an adorable illustration. The picture had an illustration if a wardrobe which had separate compartments for Sania, her husband Shoaib and their soon-to-be-born baby. She captioned the picture as: ” #BabyMirzaMalik 👶🏽❤ ”

Check out her original picture:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh6U0QpgLGs/?taken-by=mirzasaniar

In an earlier interview, Sania opened about her pregnancy. She said “It was just about time… I was down with my knee injury anyway and we had been thinking about it for a while… We thought it was a good time to start a family and experience this new phase of our lives.”

We wish her a healthy pregnancy and good health.