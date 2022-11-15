Sanjana Sanghi Steals The Show For Varun Bahl To Spread Awareness Of Cancer In India

Sanjana Sanghi, who made her acting debut in 2020 with Dil Bechara, is currently making people fall in love with her unique sense of style. With her portrayal as Kizie Basu in her first movie, she stopped millions of people in their tracks. Currently, this Millennial star is exuding confidence and Sanjana will soon be visible at work in Dhak Dhak.



Recently, the actress became the centre of attention for Varun Bahl, a well-known figure in the fashion industry. The purpose of the event was to increase awareness of cancer in India.

Speaking about it, Sanjana said, “One will be chosen by renowned designer Varun Bahl as his showstopper, but the other will be doing this in collaboration to establish a world free of cancer. I was able to spend a lot of time with cancer survivors while playing Kizie Basu in Dil Bechara and try to comprehend their mindset and mental state. And we sincerely hope that this contributes to the broadest possible fundraising effort for the care of survivors who are members of disadvantaged groups.



Sanjana embellished and enhanced this upcycled multi-patchwork asymmetric skirt from Varun Bahl’s new Leaves Collection, which was worn with a multi-patchwork embroidered bralette top in a modern silhouette blended with traditional techniques. Regarding her professional endeavours, Sanjana will soon be able to be seen in the movie Dhak Dhak, which follows four women as they discover the true meaning of freedom. The film’s shooting timeline is complete, and it will be released in theatres in 2023.