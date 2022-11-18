Sanjana Sanghi Stuns In Black Outfit At “Elle Beauty Awards Night 2022”

Sanjana Sanghi is still waiting for a big Bollywood breakthrough. But no question can be raised about the fashion sense of the Dil Bechara fame actress. Sanjana showed off his beauty by enhancing her dress with a selection of perfect embellishments. Sanjana knows how to spread gossip. That’s why Sanjana shines the most in the swarm of stars. From glamour, casuals, and red carpet look to retro look, Sanjana spreads the shade of her beauty. And in the red carpet walk, the actress always manages to make everyone’s eyes focused on her.

Recently Elle Beauty Awards 2022 was organized. And in this award night, Sanjana grabbed everyone’s attention with her black outfit.

At the Elle Beauty Awards 2022, Sanjana walked the red carpet in an all-black outfit designed by Shivani Awasti Fashion House. Sanjana wore an all-black outfit with a stunning bralette top with an equally stunning skirt. The gorgeous top featured well-arranged sleeves, which were slightly large but perfectly arranged and a sweetheart neckline made the dress look well-arranged and complete. The skirt had a stunning slit on the side and a subtle flare at the back which brought out the beauty of Sanjana. Black chic peep toes and a sleek ponytail completed her look. Sanjana topped off her beauty with black and silver gemstone studded Jhumkas from Out House Jewellery and a black leather handbag with a metallic chain. This dress of Sanjana was making the onlookers aware of her beauty by highlighting the curves of her body.

Sanjana also shared her photo on Instagram with the caption “She never truly believed she belonged to this particular time.” Along with he also gave #ElleBeautyAwards2022. In the photo, Sanjana is seen showing off her beautiful toned legs, belly, cleavage and back.

Sanjana made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the film Rockstar. Sanjana also appeared in the film Dil Bechara opposite Shushant Singh Rajput. Recently her film Rashtra Kavach Om also came in and she appeared in an action avatar opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. However, this film was not very successful commercially. Sanjana is currently busy shooting for Dhak Dhak.