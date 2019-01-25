Sanjay Dutt Was Brutally Trolled For Discriminating Between His Daughters On National Girl Child Day

Share

For any parents in the world, daughters are special. They are the light in the darkness. And Bollywood fathers are no different. Daughters are the apple of their eyes. Every father toils hard to ensure that his daughter lives life to the fullest and that no evil ever touches her. Just like this, Sanjay has two daughters, Iqra and Trishala and shares a beautiful bond with them.

As soon as the biopic based on Sanjay Dutt, ‘Sanju’ released, it threw a lot of light on his life. After watching the movie, people changed their views about him and stood for him. The film focused on his professional as well as his personal life. Hence, for the uninitiated, Sanjay Dutt is presently married to Maanayata Dutt and has two children- Iqra and Shahraan. He also has a gorgeous daughter, Trishala Dutt, from his first wife, Richa Sharma.

Sanjay is now considered as a complete family man. He stays with them and likes spending time with them. Even his Instagram pictures totally boast so. On, 24 January, it was National Girl Child Day and the doting daddy took to Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with his younger daughter, Iqra. He captioned the picture as, “My daughter is my treasure. I pray that every girl child is given the love and care they deserve! #NationalGirlChildDay.” His wife, Maanayata too, commented on the picture, revealing his favourite person in the family which could be read as, “The love of your life…your most favourite person of the family #appleofyoureye.” Here is the picture and Maanayata’s comment:

But people cannot take it and misinterpret. They started commenting brutally on the picture. Here are the comments.

We hope baba take these comments well.