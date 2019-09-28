Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Shares The Most Romantic Thing Her Late Boyfriend Did For Her

Share

Sanjay Dutt daughter from first wife, Trishala Dutt often makes it to the headlines for her social media posts. And she is again hitting the headlines for the recent Instagram Q & A session she carried out with her fans. She was asked all kind of questions and Trishala unravelled a lot of things. From her equation with dad Sanjay Dutt to her love life with now-dead boyfriend, she answered them all.

A user asked Trishala, “What was one of the most romantic things your boyfriend did for you? Sorry for your loss”, answering this she wrote, “, “One day when we were cooking dinner together, he stopped in the middle of everything and carried me to the living room. He played the song, “I only have eyes for you” by the Flamingos and asked me to dance with him.” This was written atop the background of her and late boyfriend’s picture and the song playing in the background. Take a look:

It is soon going to be three months since Trishala lost her boyfriend and she is trying hard to cope up with the loss. A few months back Trishala took to Instagram and wrote a heart-wrenching note announcing the death of her boyfriend. She wrote, “My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been to. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia #RIP October 07, 1986 – July 02, 2019. I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow.”

Before this mishap, in an interview with Hindustan Times when Trishala was asked about her marriage plans she had laughed it off and said, “I am laughing so hard right now. I didn’t even know he said that. I am too young to get married. I am focusing on my career right now and getting my foot on the ground. Firstly, I want to be able to create something and have a good response from the public. In order for me to get married, I need to be working. I need to be making an income to give my future children a future of their own. My future husband, of course, will provide for them as well, but I want to be able to stand on my own feet. I am not one of those women who can just cook, take care of kids, and be a social butterfly while my husband is doing all the work. No. I need to be my own person. When all that is set, I’ll get married.”

Further speaking about the challenges she has faced while growing up she had shared, “I faced a lot of challenges growing up and till today I face new challenges every day but I always find a way to fix them. Unlike other star kids, I don’t have the luxury to have mommy and daddy help with things. I don’t have the luxury of a father to “make a phone call” or “pull a favour” for me as the others do. It’s hard with no help and you have to do everything on your own. Then I look at someone like Shah Rukh Khan who did everything on his own with no parents in the industry, no friends, no connections, no nothing. He had a drive for success and he had talent. If he can do it, so can I. Anyone can do anything if they put their mind to it.”

We hope Trishala finds her inner peace soon. This too shall pass!