Sanjay Leela Bhansali teams up with Netflix for the series Heera Mandi, ‘courtesans of Lahore’ & says, “An epic experience awaits you.”

The director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi will explore stories of courtesans in the koshas (bordellos) of Lahore’s Heera Mandi throughout three generations. This is the first time that the filmmaker is exploring the webspace.

The Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who recently marked 25 years in the industry, will be partnering with Netflix for his upcoming series, Heeramandi. The series will explore stories of courtesans, the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a district in Lahore in pre-Independence India.

The show will have all the trademarks of a Bhansali film, grand sets, elaborate compositions, and a plethora of characters. Heera mandi promises to be stories of love, betrayal, politics, and succession.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 58, called “Heeramandi” an important milestone in his journey as a filmmaker.

“This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand, and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am

looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heera Mandi to audiences all over the world,” the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said.

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created a stunning brand of cinema which is uniquely his own, with emotionally charged storytelling, magnificent sets, and unforgettable characters.

“We congratulate him on completing 25 phenomenal years and giving masterpieces for generations to cherish. We are beyond excited to bring his extraordinary creative vision to storytelling on Netflix. Heera mandi will be a story that will intrigue audiences and transport them into a world of incredible grandeur, beauty, and harshness at the same time.” Bhansali made his directorial debut with “Khamoshi: The Musical” in 1996. His other major projects include “Black”, “Guzaarish” and “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”.