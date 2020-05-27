Amidst many, TV actor Aamir Ali too decided to leave the city of dreams and travel. He shared a few pictures from the airport lounge on his social media account. On the other hand, his reportedly estranged wife, Sanjeeda Shaikh is worried about the lockdown extension as she took to Instagram to talk about it.

After almost two months, airlines started operating on the Government’s orders. Though just a few flights are operating, citizens are now able to move to their hometown.

Aamir Ali shared two photos on Instagram wherein we see him in track pants and a hoodie. He has captioned the post as, “If u dream it, u will achieve it.. #trust de timing of ur #life.” He is not wearing a mask or another safety gear that is mandatory for the travellers who are traveling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about Sanjeeda, she posted two ultra-glamorous pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Kya lockdown extend ho gaya??? #lockdown.” She can be seen in a traditional avatar with a mang teeka on.

It was in January this year that reports of them separating made it to the headlines. Sanjeeda and Aamir Ali have a daughter together and reportedly, they are living separately now with the actress having the custody of their little one. Sanjeeda has moved to live with her mother and Aamir is set up in their home in Lokhandwala.

Aamir and Sanjeeda made for one of the best couples of the TV industry and the reports of their separation indeed shocked many. Meanwhile, we also reported how Sanjeeda Shaikh left for her mother’s place calmly without informing Aamir Ali that she won’t return. However, as the days passed on and the wait turned longer, it was only then that she told him it’s over between them from her side.