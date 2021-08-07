Sapna Chaudhary’s angry reaction on, she is in shortage of work

Former Bigg Boss Contestant and Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhary is quite popular. His fans are waiting for the songs of Sapna and songs on which Sapna Chaudhary performs become hit and viral. Although Sapna Chaudhary has also been associated with controversies. Recently, a lot was written against Sapna Chaudhary in the media, about which Sapna Chaudhary is very angry.





In media earlier it rumoured that Sapna Choudhary says that because I am a part of local cinema, I am not given any value in Bollywood. Responding to this, Sapna said that ‘I am proud that I am a part of local cinema and I am also very proud that I represent my dialect. As far as work is concerned, I again say that I have no shortage of work. Apart from this, I also have my own production house, so to say that I am craving for work is completely wrong.





When Sapna Chaudhary was questioned about shortage of work and her remark on wearing short clothes. Sapna responded that ‘whatever I said during an interview recently, the media has twisted it according to its convenience. First of all, why would I crave for work, let me tell you that I have a lot of work. As far as short clothes are concerned, yes I say this thing that I neither wear short clothes nor will I wear them. I want work of that level where I do not have to cross my limits. Although I don’t mind the girls who wear short clothes, they have their own choice.

Those who feel comfortable in short dresses are free to wear.



There is no doubt that Sapna Chaudhary have not only chosen her path, but she herself made her path also. She on her own made her identity.



