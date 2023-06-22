Sara Ali Khan And Dad Saif Ali Khan Come Together For This Project

Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine these days with the success of her latest film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer are going steady even after 2 weeks after its release. Recently, there is a picture doing rounds on the internet. Sara’s photo with her dad Saif Ali Khan.

On the sets of the shoot

Before the fans could get excited and wonder if both father-daughter duo are working on some movie, actor Brijendra Kala clearly mentioned that it is for an advertisement. “Ad shoot with Saif and Sara” was his caption. Both Sara and Saif can be seen twinning in black suits in this image. Actor Brijendra was in the centre with both father and daughter standing on either side. This ad has been written by Ashish Sharma and directed by Shujaat Saudagar. But what precisely this ad is about has not yet been revealed. A user commented that, ” I guess pehli baar pitaji aur beti saath mein kaam kar rahe hai, aur aapko sadaa aitihasik roop mein yaad rakhenge :)”

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan were seen together on the Koffee with Karan couch in season 6. The fans were very impressed with the demeanor of both these actors. Sara had also once confessed that she would play the victim card with her divorced parents Amrita Singh and Saif to ask her father whatever she wanted. Despite being brought up by her mother, Sara Ali Khan shares a great bond with her father. This is why fans are eager to watch these two together on the big screen.

On the work front

Sara was last seen in the movie ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. She will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro IN Dino. She also has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, a movie set in 1942. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen playing Raavan in the much-talked-about movie ‘Adipurush’. He will be next seen in a Telugu film ‘Devara’ starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.