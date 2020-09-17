Kangana Ranaut never minces her words. She talks fearlessly and says straight from her heart without any filter. Since the time Sushant Singh Rajput died supposedly because of suicide, she has been discussing nepotism, ‘film mafia’, ‘suicide posse’ and some other issues. In her most recent interview with Times Now, Kangana has indeed made some noise about how B-town sidelined Sushant Singh Rajput. She even talked about the late entertainer’s supposed relationship with his Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan.

In the interview, Kangana asserted that a specific segment of the media is purchased by the film mafia to criticize individuals. She at that point proceeded to state that B-town guaranteed that Sara Ali Khan parts ways with Sushant Singh Rajput. She expressed that they (film mafia) charactered death of Sushant Singh Rajput and he was known as an ‘attacker.’ She even brought up Kareena Kapoor Khan who in one of her chats had expressed that Sara ought not date the co-star of her first film (Sushant).

Look at Kangana Ranaut’s remark here:

On ‘Movie Mafia’- Section of media & B-Town ensured SSR-Sara break up. This ‘suicide gang’ has tried to target me as well: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/Gp6jCkosaL — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

Previously, it was Sushant’s companion and staff member, Samuel Haokip who had written a post discussing SSR and Sara being enamoured. As of late, a video of Sara and Sushant from the entertainer’s Pavana farmhouse had likewise made it to the web. Sara’s name has likewise risen in the drug case spinning around Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Rhea Chakraborty is said to have apparently given out names of Sara, Rakul Preet Singh and others to NCB.