Sara Ali Khan Drops Gorgeous Photo With Her ‘Sapno Ki Rani’ Sharmila Tagore; Fans React!

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018. She is one of the famous stars on social media. Whenever she shares a post on Instagram, it takes the internet by storm.

On Sunday evening, Sara shared a gorgeous picture on her Instagram with her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. The legendary actress is gearing up for the release of her up-and-coming film, Gulmohar co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar.

In the picture, we see that Sharmila Tagore wore a blue printed saree with minimal accessories. On the other hand, Sara wore a blue-white floral kurta. She took a Christian Dior handbag. She styled her ethnic outfit with a geeky. Sara was on a no-makeup look. Pataudi women look beautiful in everything. Along with the photo, Sara wrote a sweet caption for her ‘stunning granny.’ She captioned it, “Mere sapno ki Rani is my most stunning Granny.”

Fans dropped heart emojis after Sara posted the photo. They commented, “Ur grand maa is sooo classy,” “Sharmilaji is the classiest and most elegant one along with Waheedaji & Ashaji” etc.

On the professional front, Sharmila Tagore’s film Gulmohar will be released on Match 3. This will mark her comeback to films after 2010. On the other hand, Sara acted in Atrangi Re last. She will act in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Let us tell you that Sara is in Karan Johar’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, as well as Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal too. She will act in Anurag Basu’s Metra In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal.