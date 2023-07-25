Sara Ali Khan Embarks On A Spiritual Trip In Kashmir, Interacts With Native Kids!

The actor Sara Ali Khan gave her followers a sneak peek at her meditative journey to Kashmir. The Gaslight star shared some photos on Instagram on Monday. Sara is shown in the first image saying prayers. She also released other travel-related videos.

Sara posts a message from Kashmir

She can be seen hanging out with kids in a tent in one of the videos. She may be seen having fun in the water with a small child in the second video. Sara sat outside at night in a picture. She was also seen posing amidst the vegetation while wearing a hoodie and jeans. She added a little message that said, “Q: Where and How can we achieve peace? A: Everywhere. Just look within.”

Sara recently traveled to Amarnath Yatra

Sara recently shared a photo from her Amarnath Yatra. The song Namo Namo from her debut film Kedarnath was used as the video’s soundtrack. She posted the video and wished “Jai Baba Barfani.”

Fans Comments

Fans immediately swamped the comment area with sincere remarks after she uploaded the post. This generation has a lot to learn from you, someone wrote. You are unusual. human and modest. You are the most affable and down-to-earth celebrity kid, said one comment. Absolutely no attitude. Everywhere you go, I love seeing how well you get along with people.

Sara on Work Front

Vicky Kaushal and Sara most recently appeared in the box office success Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Her forthcoming ventures include Metro In Dino by Anurag Basu. Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta are among the other leading actors in the anthology movie.