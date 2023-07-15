Sara Ali Khan Goes Street-Shopping In Bandra; User Trolls; ‘Seems Yeh Paps Ko Pay Krti Hai’

In the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, where fortunes are made and lost, celebrities often become extravagant. Contrary to them, Sara Ali Khan, the young talented Bollywood actress has emerged as an icon for her grounded lifestyle. According to her, fashion never always comes with a hefty price tag but style can be found in the most unexpected places. Sara Ali Khan’s relatable gestures have often sparked intrigue and fascination among her fans. Recently the actress was seen enjoying street shopping in Bandra along with her friends. Security personnel staff was not seen surrounded by the actress however.

Sara Ali Khan goes for street shopping in Bandra

Bollywood fashionista, Sara Ali Khan was spotted meandering around the local streets of Bandra on Friday with her peers. The down-to-earth nature of Sara Ali Khan was clearly visible as she was seen checking out casual clothes from the shops that came across her. A few fans were also spotted staring at the actress.

Despite having access to exclusive designer labels and luxurious clothes, Sara Ali Khan has unabashedly embraced the charm and thrill of street shopping to locate hidden fashion trends. From traditional ethnic wear to trendy street-style outfits, the actress showcases a distinctive styling sense that resonates with her followers very well. The actress opened up about her desire of visiting street market and disclosed:

“I am truly a simple, desi girl at heart. Maybe that’s what people relate with. I don’t like spending a lot of money on hefty price tags and brands. I am happy in my salwar kameez from Sarojini Nagar and jootis than in brands that cost more than my monthly income.”

Netizens react to Sara Ali Khan’s street shopping

Some netizens trolled Sara Ali Khan for her latest video of street shopping. Reacting to the viral video, a user wrote, “Abb to lagta hai ke Sara pay karte hai pap ko kyuki esko har jagah capture karte hai.” Another commented, “Fake publicity stunt, she is the heir of royal Pataudi family.” While those who lauded her gesture, wrote “One thing I like about her is her simplicity.” Another fan commented, “She doesn’t carry the baggage of aristocracy.”