Sara Ali Khan recently revealed something that every girl can relate to. What she said, came as a shock to a lot of her fans. Sara Ali Khan is known to kill in both, be it an ethnic or an Indian look. Sara’s truly got the best of both worlds, as she can quickly go from an Indian beauty to a full-on red carpet glam.

“While making several public appearances, the actor is often seen wearing a salwar suit with juttis. While on the red carpet, the actor transforms into a stylish diva and during her vacations at exotic locations, Sara dons a bikini and makes for effortless beauty. During a recent interaction with Elle India, the actor spoke about not being brand conscious.”

She told Elle India magazine, “I am truly a simple, desi girl at heart. Maybe that’s what people relate with. I don’t like spending a lot of money. I am not brand conscious at all. I am happy in my salwar kameez from Sarojini Nagar and jhutis than in brands that cost more than my monthly income.”

She continued further, “I was a large girl while growing up, so somehow I developed a sense of self that has nothing to do with the way I looked and how I was perceived. I was happy within; I didn’t care if people saw me as fat or thin. I never measured myself like that.”

Speaking about her bond with father Saif, Sara described an instance and said, “I remember this vacation with him in Italy, which was all about pizza, pasta, culture, museums, music and plays – this is something my father and I really, really enjoy. We both are history nerds, and we laugh about the fact that we discuss Hitler and Stalin more than films and Bollywood.”

Sara proves how she is still very grounded, despite all her fame and riches.