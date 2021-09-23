Sara Ali Khan Offer Prayer In The Temple, Mosque, Church And Gurudwara, Said, ‘Sarva Dharma Sam Sambhav’

In the wake of holidaying in the Maldives, Bollywood entertainer Sara Ali Khan has now shared an assortment of pictures and clasps from her Kashmir diaries. On Wednesday the entertainer posted pictures from better places of love in Kashmir.

Prior also the entertainer had shared various pictures from her Kashmir trip. The entertainer, who went setting up camp with her companions at the Sheshnag Lake, arranged close to Pahalgam, posted photographs and recordings of the “radiant beams and brilliant evenings” that she saw there.

Sara Ali Khan is in Kashmir these days and is spending quality time there. Sara Ali Khan is often seen going to religious places. She always goes to places of all religions and performs puja. She has done the same thing in Kashmir as well.

Sara Ali Khan has shared some photos and videos on her Instagram account in which she is seen praying in temples, mosques, churches, and gurudwaras. Through her post, the entertainer featured that there ought to be respect for all religions. Fans are very fond of and commenting on these photos and videos of Sara Ali Khan.

Taking to her official Instagram story, the entertainer likewise dropped an image, where she can be seen presenting with two Indian Army officials. Sara captioned the image, “So thrilled to meet the Heroes that make us feel safe, secure and protected. Thank you for all that you do for us. Jai Hind.”

During her outing to Sheshnag lake, the actress had stated, “Sunny rays and starry nights, moonlight and camp fire for lights, as long as you can deal with heights and over food are the only fights.”

In the meantime, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush arranged. The movie is being directed by Aanand L Rai. As indicated by reports, the screenplay of the film would follow a non-linear narrative of two romances from various timetables running in equal.