Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On Saif Ali Khan- Amrita Singh Split

Sara Ali Khan has been quite a subject of discussion since the past few months. It has been few months and Sara is already making it to the top list of our favourites in B-town owing to her honest and witty nature. Sara has been quite outspoken when it comes to talking about her mind.

On ‘Famously Filmfare’, Sara talked about the split of her parents. “It is not nice to live in a home where people are not happy. They are both happy, bindaas and cool people, but individually. Together, they are not. And I think they too realised that. Fortunately, now I have two happy and secure homes to myself instead of one,” said Sara. We must say, that’s a really mature way to put it out.

When Sara was asked on the show if she will be comfortable in sharing screen with her parents. She said she was okay working with Saif, but she is not yet ready to work with Amrita. About Saif, Sara said, “You know, especially because he’s my father I don’t think that it’s something that we can keep doing. I think it’ll have to be one special film.” When asked about Amrita, Sara said,”Even though I don’t think she will work with me. My father might but I don’t think she will. I think she will be looking at me in a shot and be like eyebrows, dab…because she is my mom! So I think it’ll be like the worst thing for her to work with me and probably the best thing for me to work with her. So, she won’t do it (laughs).”

On the professional front, Sara is reviewing a number of new projects. It is speculated that Sara will be next seen in the sequel of “Love Aaj Kal” opposite Karthik Aaryan.