Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has shared her recent pictures from the Maldives vacation. Her pictures are quite colorful and it is going viral. Sara Ali Khan recently returned from Maldives vacation with friends Sara Ali Khan in pictures she can be seen wearing a colorful bikini. She is wearing a blue-colored top and a colorful bikini. Sara Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan’s daughter.



Sara Ali Khan shared these pictures on Instagram. In this, she is also posing with her friend. In the first photo, Sara Ali Khan can be seen wearing a bikini. Her hair is tied up. While she is also wearing a golden bracelet. The friend is wearing a brown color dress. Sharing the photo, Sara Ali Khan wrote, ‘Find a friend who will feed you fruits. There is equality between both health and happiness.’ After this, both are seen posing on the beach. In another photo, Sara Ali Khan is seen with her friend. posing together Her friend’s clothes have also been changed on this occasion. She is wearing a t-shirt and shorts. Sara Ali Khan had also shared the video of jet skiing earlier. She wrote, ‘We came out on our jet ski, salty sea, and adventure’.



Sara Ali Khan has come to Mumbai from Maldives vacation, although she is constantly sharing pictures. Recently she shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She wrote, ‘Ganpati Bappa Moryal’ She wore a white color suit. And both were also seen folded hands in front of Lord Ganesh. Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the film Atrangi Re. Apart from her, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar will have an important role in this film. Earlier she was seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Which was released on Amazon Prime Video. However, the film did not do as well as was expected from the film.