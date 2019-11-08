Sara Ali Khan Shares Childhood Pics, Gets Super Emotional Looking At Them

Sara Ali Khan has managed to make a mark in the industry in a very short time. She made her first appearance on the national television in September last year and has been making headlines ever since. She has come out as a very down to earth person and has been acted in two movies since. She did Kedarnath and Simbaa and was loved in both.

We still remember the first time, we had spotted Sara on the ‘koffee couch’ (Koffee With Karan Season -6) with her daddy, Saif and within a few minutes, we had fallen for her bindass attitude. On the same show, she had narrated her dream of becoming an actress since the age of four.

Yesterday, Sara Ali Khan decided to look back at her childhood pics and share them with the world on Instagram. In one of the picture, we can see little Sara striking her signature adaab pose for the camera, wearing ethnic ensemble. In other pictures, we love her confident attitude with which she flaunted herself. Alongside the pictures, Sara wrote, “Waiting for my shot since 2000 #apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama.” Take a look at the pictures below:

Sharing the pics she wrote, She had shared, “Acting has always been a dream, but then I got distracted. Firstly, I was really fat and secondly, I was very nerdy, and the combination meant that I shouldn’t be acting. So I used to keep studying. When I finished the tenth grade, I was almost convinced that I wanted to do medicine. But the thing is that I have a mild tremor problem and I realised that I can’t do surgery. So, I decided to do law and I studied History and Political Science. But then in my last year, I did an acting course.”