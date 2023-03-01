Sara Ali Khan Sports ‘Beard’ Look Sitting By A Pool; Check Out VIRAL Pic

Sara Ali Khan is one of the top actresses of Bollywood. She has proved her mettle in acting in several movies of her. Sara often takes the internet by storm with her pics on social media. Her latest pic in a bearded look has amused her fans. The pic has gone viral on social media.

Sara Ali Khan’s Bearded Look In Viral Pic

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish director Homi Adajania on his birthday. To wish him, she shared this unseen photo of herself.

In the pic, the Atrangi Re actresscan be seen sitting in a swimming pool. She was in a sexy white top and a purple innerwear. It was clicked by Homi. Sara used the beard filter on the picture.

Taking to her Instagram stories and sharing the unseen photo, Sara wrote, “Spot the photographer. Thank you for always bringing out my feminine side, beautiful side in me. @homster Happy birthday again.”

She also shared a video of working out with the Cocktail director. She wrote that acting mornings are moments to treasure and satisfaction beyond measure. Sara wished Homi to stay young, fit, alive and inspiring always.

Sara Ali Khan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is reported that the Kedarnath actress will be seen in the Homi’s project Muder Mubarak. Apart from this, Sara will also been seen on films like Ae Watan Mere Watan, Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh and Laxman Utekar’s untitled romantic drama film co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The diva also has Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino.