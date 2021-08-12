Sara Ali Khan: “Well done, My Parents Divorced”, Why Sara Says so?

Happy birthday Sara Ali Khan: The dazzling diva turns 26 today, the actress had taken the country by storm through her debut in 2018 with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Kedarnath.

Her acting talent and amazing looks aside, her fans and followers love her for her honest heart and a good sense of humour. Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Sara Ali Khan often shares moments of her personal life on social media.

Actress Sara Ali Khan has made a name for herself in Bollywood through her work and talent in a very short period of time. First, it was Sara’s film ‘Kedarnath’ and then ‘Simba’, she was received with a good response from the audience. Even in front of the media, Sarah always seems to express herself openly. Sara had said in an interview about the divorce of mother Amrita Singh and father Saif Ali Khan. In a sense, it was a good thing that her parents divorced, she said. She had also stated the reason behind this in an interview.

“Even if I don’t live with my father, he will come running to me for help. So I never feel that he is far away from me. My parents are not together, which is good in a sense. Because I know they would not be happy together.” Parents live together only for the sake of their children, but if you are not happy yourself, how can you keep your children happy? Better a poor horse than no horse at all, “said Sarah.

Amrita and Saif were married in 1991. Amrita Singh is older than Saif. The couple’s marriage did not last long and they divorced in 2004. In 2012, Kareena Kapoor and Saif got married. Kareena and Saif are 10 years apart. Saif and Kareena have two children, Timur and Jahangir. Sarah lives with her mother Amrita.

