Sara Ali Khan Wishes Brother Ibrahim On His Birthday, Posts A Sexy Bikini Pic With Him To Show Off Their Abs

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan have set brother-sister goals when they visited the Maldives together. They were together on a holiday and kept making us jealous with the pictures. And today, on Ibrahim Khan’s birthday, sister Sara Ali Khan has taken to her Instagram to post another throwback pic with him from the Maldives where the two can be seen flaunting their abs.

It was right after New Year that Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan along with their mother Amrita Singh jetted off to the Maldives for a fun vacation, and pictures from then, went viral on social media. Sara had shared some of the most aesthetic pictures with her brother that had been giving us major FOMO. Now, on the occasion of Ibrahim’s birthday, she shared a few other clicks from the same vacation, and they are such a treat. The first picture shows both Sara and Ibrahim flaunting their abs, while the second picture is of them on a deck together.

Wishing her brother a happy birthday, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Happiest birthday Brother I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you #tbt.” Check out the post here:

Now, no matter how much people love Sara, they did not leave her when it came to slamming. They expressed their views. As one user wrote, “Hindu ka to smjh ata hai…sara u r muslim..kindly change ur religion if u wna get naked infront of ur brother father(sic).”, the other one commented, “She’s not got shame lol look her brother has not even touched her back what a pose(sic).” Have a look at their harsh comments: