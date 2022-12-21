Sara Ali Khan Wraps Up ‘Aye Mere Watan’ Stoot, Jets Off To London For Next Project With Tiger Shroff

Actress Sara Ali Khan has a very busy schedule as the actress has a bunch of movies in her kitty this year. Proving herself, Sara completed her all work commitments without asking for a break. This type of hard work and devotion makes her unique. Recently, the Kedarnath starrer jets off to London to start shooting for her next release with Tiger Shroff.

Sara has just wrapped the shooting of Ae Watan Mere Watan last week and now flown to London to kick off her next one. This will be Sara’s fourth movie this year.

Showing her restlessness, Sara took her social media account and post a breakfast Pic from the comfort of London. The plate was full of beans, berries, sausages and small-sized croissants. She writes “Breakfast of Champions.” A close source revealed that Sara back to back schedule this year and she completed the shooting of three movies already and heading to the fourth in London. Her speed of wrapping up the project is highly appreciated and commendable as well.

Sara and Tiger start the first schedule of the movie in London under the Production of Jackky Bhagnani. This will be an action thriller mission-based story. The movie will be a big budget and powerful adrenaline-pumping stunts in the film and never-seen-before sequences. However, the title of the movie is not revealed yet but this will be a turning point for Sara’s career.

As per the reports, the antagonist for the movie is not locked yet and the team keeps searching for the same. The official announcement is expected in I few days. Produced under the banner Pooja Entertainment, the film is said to be having a 70 MM release.

Talking about the work front, Sara will be seen next in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey, Vicky Kaushal and Ae Watan Mere Watan.