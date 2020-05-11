Though there are many love stories that have shaken the world with their strength, commitment, and happy endings, there is no love story like that of motherhood; a story with no ending.

So when it comes to offering gratitude and sharing their love for their mothers, our Bollywood celebrities have always been one step ahead with sharing glimpses of their most beloved memories they have with the women that raised them to be the stars that they are today.

One such young Bollywood diva, who shares a beautiful relationship with her mother, is our ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actress Sara Ali Khan. From sharing her beautiful vacation pictures that she took with her ammi jaan to expressing her wish of not living away from her mother, the actress has again taken over the internet with her overly adorable way of wishing her mother, Amrita Singh this Mother’s day.

Along with a heart-warming throwback photo of a baby Sara in her mother’s arm, there was an equally heart-melting caption attached to it. By taking to her Instagram handle on 10th May, 2020, the actress shared a picture that captures three generations of their maternal family. Actress Amrita Singh holding her new born daughter, Sara, while her own mother; Rukhsana Sultan hugging her. While wishing her mother, as well as her grandmother, Sara wrote, “Meri Maa ki Maa. Thank you for creating Mommy #HappyMothersDay”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_-kaFVJZWt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

But maybe that wasn’t not enough love, because the B-town celebrity shared yet another photo that threw light on the strong genes that travel in their family. A side by side photo of the mother daughter duo, that highlighted the amazing features and beautiful smile that Sara inherited from her mother.Along with it, she wrote; Jaisi Maa Vaisi Beti 👥👩‍👧👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🐣🐥 Not actually- इस पूरी दुनिया में मेरी माँ की तरह कोई नहीं है 🥇☝️ Happy Mother’s Day Mommy💞 My epitome of strength and definition of best🌞🌈💥💪🏻👏🏻🙏🏻🌏”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAAlq0gp9qB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

It was only last year when the young actress shared a picture with her mom and penned down a cute poem for mother’s day. It read, “Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention. She, on the other hand, is full of love, hugs and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cured for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension. Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. #amritakibeti #sarakishayari.”