Sara Walks Out Of ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’. Here’s Why!

Sara Ali Khan is an emerging Bollywood Actress. She made her debut in Kedarnath against Sushant Singh Rajpoot. Sara is gorgeous and has been praised for her confidence and spontaneous answers in interviews. Followed by Kedarnath, she gave a terrific performance in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba along with Ranveer Singh. A member of the Pataudi family, she is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Lately, Sara confessed her crush on Karkit Aaryan. And since then people are excited to know if they are will be seen in the sequel of ‘Love Aaj Kal’.

Sara opened up about her crush on Kartik in a recent interview and even talked about the rumours about him and Ananya. “Finding him cute is a very personal, it’s a very one-on-one thing. When I say one-on-one, I mean me and me. It’s a Sara-Sara thing. So how does it matter if he finds some other person who names starts and ends with A cute? That’s good for him and her,” she said.

“Sara Ali Khan” created a buzz in the town after she was roped in for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. Earlier though there were rumours that this father-daughter duo may share screen space in Jawaani Jaaneman by Nitin Kakkar. The movie also featured Sara’s crush Kartik Aaryan in the lead. It was reported that the movie would be her third project after Kedarnath and Simmba. However, according to recent reports, Sara has walked out of Imtiaz’s directorial over creative differences.

But both of them denied this. So, as things are now, we have to wait for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to come together for a film, which will be as awesome as expected.