Incredibly talented Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan expired on 3 July because of a heart failure, according to reports. Saroj Khan died at 71 years old, in Mumbai, after she was admitted to city’s Guru Nanak medical clinic. The move symbol had griped of breathing issues and was likewise experiencing numerous diseases. Affectionately known as Masterji, Saroj was known for choreographing famous tunes like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak among a huge number of different melodies.

According to the reports, she surrendered to heart failure at 1:52 AM on July 3, 2020. She was admitted to the city’s Guru Nanak emergency clinic on June 20, 2020, subsequent to griping of breathing issues. As indicated by reports, she had extreme diabetes. She has abandoned her significant other, B. Sohanlal, child, Hamid Khan and little girl, Sukanya Khan. Saroj ji’s little girl, Sukaina disclosed to PTI that a supplication meet for her mom will be held one week from now. She said, “We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days.”

While the country is grieving over another misfortune, it is the greatest misfortune to her family. Each girl is totally near her mom and losing a mother resembles losing an appendage. Growing up, our mom is the individual, who continually guarantees our wellbeing and prosperity. She is the principal individual, we gaze upward to and losing her must be an excruciating agony. Saroj Khan’s human remains were taken to the Awais-e-Qarni Muslim Kabristan in Malad for internment, early morning, and her little girl is sad and started sobbing uncontrollably outside the graveyard because of the misfortune.

While the family is managing the misfortune and her little girls are crying, Bollywood VIPs also are in stun and sympathies began pouring in from everywhere throughout the business. Madhuri Dixit, who was supposed to be Saroj ji’s dream and her preferred understudy is additionally devasted with the news.She tweeted, “I’m devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji.”