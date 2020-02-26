‘Sasural Simar Ka’ Actress Dipika Kakar Shares Special Bond With ‘Nanad’, Saba Ibrahim; Enjoys Shopping Time With Her

Share

From having hectic days to tiresome nights, television celebrities have non-stop busy schedules that they have to keep up with. So when faces that have won millions of hearts find time to share glimpses of their happy lives, there is nothing more than love that is showered their way.

Being one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry, Dipika Kakar has never disappointed her fans when it comes to posting adorable and love filled photos with her husband and family. It was only recently when the actress, who shares an adorable bond with her in-laws especially with her sister-in-law, Saba Ibrahim went on a shopping spree with her nanad, and shared a Boomerang with her from the complex. Though there were only two words; “With her”, followed by a heart emoji, written as her caption, the fun filled video was enough to show the special bond the two shares with each other.

Though the two are sister-in-law, the affection and love they share for each other is nothing less than that shared by two real sisters. From indulging in adorable social media PDA, to showering words of gratitude and love, they have ticked all the right boxes when it comes to family and bonding. We still haven’t forgotten the special poem that Saba wrote for her dear bhabhi on Dipika’s first birthday after marriage.

Though both of them don’t leave a single chance to express the bond and adoration they share with each other, the only words that could describe the surprise pink-themed birthday bash that Dipika planned for Saba a few days back are, ‘special and perfect’. Along with sharing some pictures of the birthday girl and her special themed birthday celebration, the actress wrote some very lovely and heartfelt words, which read, “Thats my girl glowing ❤️.. She’s special ❤️ …. so everything for her had to be very very special ❤️. #birthdaycelebrations”

Well, everyone is in awe of Dipika and Saba’s beautiful relationship!