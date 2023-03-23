‘Sasural Simar Ka’ Actress Dipika Kakkar’s First Marriage Broken Due To This Reason: Details Inside!

Popular actress Dipika Kakkar is enjoying a happy family life these days after making it big on TV. The actress became famous from show “Sasural Simar Ka”. People love games very much. In addition to work, the actress spoke about her personal life. Her divorce from her first husband brought her maximum attention.

Dipika’s first marriage lasted for 4 years

Dipika Kakkar married pilot Raunak Samson in 2011, the same year that the actress launched her hit show Sasural Simar Ka. Their marriage lasted only four years. They divorced in 2015. Until now, no one knows the true reason for the divorce. Deepika reportedly divorced Raunak due to personal issues and compatibility issues. Many people blame the breaking of her first marriage is due to her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim.

Why Dipika’s first marriage broke?

Dipika’s on-screen husband, Prem played by Shoaib Ibrahim in Sasural Simar Ka. The closeness between Dipika and Shoaib is said to have intensified on set, which also influenced their first marriage. However, the actress has always denied this. Dipika has hinted several times that her first marriage experience was terrible. Not too long ago, Dipika said in her Vlog that people don’t know how much pain she has experienced in the past talking to trolls. Well, he’s the only one who knows why his first marriage ended.

Dipika Kakkar is going to be a mother

Dipika is very happy about her second marriage. In 2018, she married Shoaib Ibrahim after converting to Islam and Changed her name to Faiza. Dipika is expecting her first child soon.