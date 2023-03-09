Satish Kaushik Left Property Worth Crores For His Family, Know Net Worth Of Late Actor

The entire film industry is shocked by the news of the demise of Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik. The veteran actor passed away at the age of 66 due to a heart attack. Satish Kaushik has left behind a weeping wife and a daughter. Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Holi party on Tuesday. From there he also posted many of his pictures on social media. After this, the news of his sudden demise on Thursday shocked everyone.

Satish was associated with the Hindi film industry for a long time. On the basis of hard work and dedication, he established his identity and reputation in Bollywood. Talking about the net worth of Satish Kaushik, according to the reports, in the year 2023, his net worth was around Rs 50 crore. Apart from acting, Satish Kaushik was also a director, producer and screenwriter.

Satish Kaushik gave many memorable performances in his acting career. From Amrish Puri to Anil Kapoor, he worked with many big stars. Some of his iconic performances include characters like Calendar, Muthu Swamy and Pappu Pager. Talking about Satish Kaushik’s films, he worked in many films including Saajan Chale Sasural, Ram Lakhan, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Deewana Mastana, Kyunki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta, Lakshmi and Udta Punjab.

Satish Kaushik married Shashi Kaushik in 1985. His son Sanu Kaushik died at the age of two. After this, he again became the father of a daughter Vanshika in the year 2012 through a surrogate mother. Born on 13 April 1956 in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish Kaushik completed his graduation from Kirori Mal College. Apart from this, he was also a part of National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India.