‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Actor Gajraj Rao On His Struggle Days, ‘Gaaliyan Suni, Bhookha Soya’

Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao has been impressing audiences with his talent for years. He might have started late in his career, but now he has become a well known name. Recently, the actor opened up on his struggle days.

On Varun Duggi podcast, Gajraj shared that at one point, he did not have a stable financial condition. He did many jobs as he didn’t have a proper support system to guide him in the right direction. The actor said that it is easy to talk about it now while sitting in AC, but when one does not have food, dreams remain stuck.

Gajraj further stated that he like to have financial security now after working hard for 25-30 years. He invests in expensive phones, travel in business class, and stay in 5 star hotels. The actor does this for himself and his family. He wants to give them all that is good.

Apart from this, Gajraj also told that recently a casting director had asked him to reduce the fees. He had said that there is only 20 days work. In reply to this, the actor said that he is not taking any fee for those 20 days. He is charging for the years of ‘homework’ he has done to reach here. This is for those days when he did odd jobs, slept hungry, listened to abuses, and walked down from town to Andheri.

For the unknown, Gajraj Rao appeared last in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. In this film, he played the role of Kartik Aaryan’s father.