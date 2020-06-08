Saumya Tandon, the lady who is super popular for playing the role of the firangi bhabhi on the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. She is a super talented lady who rose to fame by hosting several dance reality shows. Now, the lockdown has caused chaos in the industry and many stars are suffering from late payments and unavailability of work. The actress has also opened up to talk on the same.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saumta told that her payment has been delayed and asked to take a pay cut. “Our payments are also delayed. My payments are severely delayed. So, the payments are yet to be completely cleared. I don’t distrust them and I am sure they should and they would clear but yes, they are delayed. It is sad. They (actors) have their own rents, parents to look after. It is sad that the payments are delayed. I don’t know what is the reason behind it, a lot of people say that the networks are also not getting money because of no advertisements but nevertheless, this is the payment of work done. We usually work on a 90 days credit period. The revenue of that work I assume is already there and ideally, it should be cleared. I can still sustain but many others can’t,” she said. (Also read: Dipika Kakar Flooded With Love From ‘Nanad’, Saba Ibrahim After Baking Cake From Scratch!)

Saumya further added, “I have already been asked for it and these are not actually things which have been finalised. I am still waiting for my payments to be completely cleared and production house to tell me what is the way ahead. I think they are all swimming in the water. The picture will be clear in the next 10 days.”

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Saumya expressed her concern over the safety of actors and technicians as they resume work. She said, “The guidelines say only 33% of a standard unit will be operational but I think everyone on set should be tested for Covid-19 even if they don’t show symptoms, so to eliminate any chances. There is no such point recommended in the guidelines.”

The actress continued, “The guidelines also say that everyone will be stationed where they are shooting. Moreover, we need to have a monitoring agency to ensure all the guidelines are followed by production houses. It will be upto the individuals to do their bit. Everyone is so desperate to get back to work as everyone is worried about their livelihoods that it can lead to lapses and carelessness. It is scary. The channel heads and creative teams won’t be on the sets while actors and unit members will be. So we have to take extra precautions.”

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill Failing Bad At Trying To Speak English Is Too Cute To Miss: Video Inside