‘Say So To Get Few More…’: Anil Kapoor Takes A Dig At Maniesh Paul After He Claimed To Be Slapped By Him!

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor is doing wonders in terms of looks and work in his sixties. His outstanding acting skills and good looks does not stop taking over the nation. Currently, the actor is enjoying the immense success of his show ‘The Night Manager’. In his recent appearance on the popular talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Anil showed his badass side as he took an indirect dig at his ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ co-star, Maniesh Paul. He addressed Maniesh’s claim which stated that Anil was about to slap him for real during their first schedule of shoot.

The host Kapil twisted the situation a bit and asked Anil if if he has ever slapped any of his co-actors. To this, the actor seemingly took a jibe at the popular anchor and said that those remarks weren’t true. Anil mentioned how some actors exaggerate certain things so that they appear in few more interviews.

The actor stated, “That is not true, some actors are there who exaggerate certain things and say so that they get a few more interviews.”

In an interview earlier, Maniesh had shared his working experience with Anil. The actor admitted that he was nervous and in a disbelief while sharing the screen with the superstar. He said Anil was someone whom he admired and used to buy tickets to watch his films. The actor shared how he was literally pinching himself while shooting with Anil. Furthermore, he told that while filming the first scene, Anil Kapoor got so irritated that he almost slapped him in real. Maniesh also praised the legend for always teaching young actors in not very preachy way.

For the unversed, ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. It was directed by Raj Mehta.