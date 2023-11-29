Scandinavian Home Decor Tricks To Keep You Warm And Cozy In Indian Winters

Scandinavian home décor is famous for minimalism and has fans all over the world. The timeless and classic charm can fit into our Indian interiors, especially in the colder season, which is similar to their climate. You can borrow these affordable and chic ideas from the Scandinavian style and keep your home warm in winter.

Maximize Natural Heat

Scandinavians deal with pitch darkness for weeks, so they make the most out of what little sunlight is available. India receives moderate natural light; still, it is crucial to find ways to harness the power of the sun. Add mirrors in the line of the sun’s rays to reflect heat and place dark-colored rugs or carpets on the floor. Open the curtains soon after waking up and retain the warmth by stopping drafts from the windows with a thick towel at night.

Incorporate Hygge

Hygge (read as Hoo-Guh) is a concept from Denmark and Norway, which means staying in with loved ones and enjoying a warm ambiance without worries. Snuggle up with your family, all layered up, watch a movie, or read a book with a cup of coffee on the couch. You can also try cooking together and serving new dishes and comfort food, all the while keeping the house warm with the heat from the stove! Turn this quality time into an unforgettable romantic date with some soft candles and chocolates.

Use Organic Elements

Scandinavians highly revere nature and its elements. Hence, they place indoor plants, jute baskets, woolen duvets, or fleece comforters inside the rooms and on bedding. Woven bamboo chairs and wooden tables add grandeur and raise the interior temperature organically. You can try adding floor cushions, ottomans, and low convertible seating to bring together sustainable and eco-friendly décor styles. The color scheme can be rustic and contrasting to create harmony.

Organize Tight Spaces

You, like most people, might be in the habit of moving your bed away from the wall during winter. While it is a good practice, the extra space now available should not go unused. Scandinavians make use of every nook and cranny. They focus on functionality without losing sight of beauty. You can utilize even the tightest of areas for storage with aesthetically -pleasing, free-standing, and portable shelves.

Make Your Personal Heater

Delhi and some North Indian states are extremely cold in winter, but in other parts, people don’t use a room heater or radiator. Even so, you can stay warm inside your bed by using a hot water bottle or electric heating bag. Here’s an unconventional tip: just before you hit the sheets, try using a blow dryer on the sheets or pillows to heat them. Swedes enjoy the sauna often, and you can mimic that effect by opening the bathroom door while showering. The steam will escape out and linger in the bedroom.

Scandinavian design principles lie in practicality and a less-is-more approach. So, these simple tips will be in line with their interior design and home décor style.