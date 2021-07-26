Scarlett Ingrid Johansson ( born November 22, 1984) is an American actress. She was the world’s highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019 and has featured multiple times on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Her films have grossed over $14.3 billion worldwide, making Johansson the ninth-highest-grossing box office star of all time. She is the recipient of several accolades, including a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play and a BAFTA Award for Best Actress, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

Born and raised in Manhattan, New York City, Johansson aspired to be an actress from a young age and first appeared on stage in an Off-Broadway play as a child actor. She made her film debut in the fantasy comedy North (1994) and gained early recognition for her roles in Manny & Lo (1996), The Horse Whisperer (1998), and Ghost World (2001).

Scarlett Johansson on getting a second chance

While talking to BBC Radio 1, Johansson revealed how she missed out on the chance to bag the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2. Admitting that she was a huge fan of the Iron Man movie, Johansson wished to work with Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr in the second installment of the film. However, the actor revealed that she was ‘pretty bummed’ after failing to land the role.

It seemed like the role was in Scarlett Johansson’s destiny, as the 36-year-old revealed that the actor originally cast for the role had to back out due to some conflicting schedule. This led the director of the Iron Man movie Jon Favreau to offer the role to Johansson who enthusiastically accepted the role. In the same interview, the actor had a word of advice to the budding actors on the ordeal of getting roles. Stating, “every opportunity is an opportunity to work”, Johansson added, “you’ll never get a better call than when you thought you lost a job then got it”.

About Black Widow.

Black Widow is a 2021 American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring a character of the same name. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Cate Shortland from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. Set immediately after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), the film sees Romanoff on the run and forced to confront a conspiracy tied to her past.

Black Widow premiered on June 29, 2021, at various events around the world, and was released in the United States on July 9 simultaneously in theaters and through Disney+ with Premier Access. It is the first film in Phase Four of the MCU and was delayed three times from an original May 2020 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Black Widow broke several pandemic box office records upon release, and has grossed over $278 million worldwide, becoming the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2021; it also made $60 million in Disney+ global revenue in its opening weekend. The film received generally positive reviews from critics, with praise for the performances, particularly of Johansson and Pugh’s, and the action sequences

.On the work front, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow grossed $278 million worldwide since its release. Emily Blunt was last seen in an adventure movie titled Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne Johnson.