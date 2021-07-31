Seats Drop Alert! Engineers To Wonder- Click Here To Read

As per the latest reports, the All India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE) latest data shows that engineering seats for the undergraduate, postgrad, date and diploma leveled students have declined to the lowest of 23.28 lakh in 10 years. But, the reduction in seats this year, based on the institute’s closure and decreased admission capacity, has gone down to 1.46 lakh.

Despite the drop in seats, engineering still accounts for-percent cent of the total seats in the technical education space. At its peak in 2014-15, engineering educational institutes had almost 32 lakh seats across all AICTE-approved institutions. ‘The drop is now being attributed to the consolidation that started seven years ago, with reduced demand forcing colleges to shut down due to the pandemic.’ Contrarily, this year, 63 have got AICTE’s nod for closure.

This year, surprisingly, AITCE has approved 54 new institutes. On the account of that, chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said, in an interview with The Indian Express, “These approvals are for establishing engineering colleges in backward districts, requests that are already in the pipeline, and in the case of state governments wanting to start a new institute. In the three years before the moratorium kicked in, the regulator has approved 143, 158, and 153 new institutes in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20, respectively.”

Furthermore, later, AICTE announced its decision to reduce intake in courses with poor admissions by half, starting the academic year 2018-19. In 2019, it announced two years of moratoriums on new institutes. This was done on the recommendation of a government committee headed by BVR Mohan Reddy, IIT-Hyderabad chairman.

Moving forward, the investigation on the approval of the institutes found glaring gaps in regulation, including alleged corruption; a various circle of poor infrastructure, labs, and faculty; non-existent linkages with industry; and the absence of a technical ecosystem to nurture the classroom. This is found to be accountably low in the employability of graduates.