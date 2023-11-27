Second Lawsuit Filed Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs For Drugging And Sexually Assaulting Woman In 1991

The hip hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is charged with sexual assault twice in a row. A woman has filed a lawsuit according to which Combs had drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 1991 during her visit to Manhattan.

A woman has come forward, claiming Combs sexually assaulted her 32-years ago during her visit in Harlem, Manhattan. The lawsuit claims that Combs had recorded the assault and allegedly distributed the video in the music industry. The woman/plaintiff is Joi Dickerson-Neal.

‘The sexual assault, and the public exposure of it, caused her to suffer overwhelming feelings of humiliation, embarrassment, violation, and constant apprehension about all who viewed it,’ her lawyer states in the lawsuit.

The civil suit is filed in New York Court. It demands unspecified compensatory damages for mental and emotional injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury to her reputation alongside a jury trial.

In an email to PageSix, the Combs’ representative said, ‘This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing else.’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sexual assault: The Incident

Dickerson was a Syracuse University student back then. She was visiting New York City. She had also starred in a few music videos with Combs.

The lawsuit alleges that in January when Combs ‘pushed’ her to stay, she ‘reluctantly’ said yes to dinner with him. At the time, Dickerson was on a school break. Combs is reported saying he was attending ‘a few things in the city’.

The lawsuit mentions that Combs ‘intentionally drugged’ her ‘resulting in her being in a physical state where she could not independently stand or walk.’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs takes the plaintiff to his place for revenge porn

Later in the car when Combs pressured, Dickerson took a whiff of ‘blunt’.

‘And from that point on, plaintiff’s memory is incomplete,’ the lawsuit continues. ‘Driving first to a music studio where she could not get out of the car, Combs proceeded to a place he was staying to sexually assault her.’

‘Because she had been drugged,’ the suit continues with intense details. ‘plaintiff lacked the physical ability or mental capacity to fend Combs off.’

Combs also allegedly recorded the assault. Dickerson came to know about it days later when her friend mentioned it to her.

‘Horrified, Ms. Dickerson asked how many others saw it, to which he responded, “everyone.”’

Seeking justice through New York’s Adult Survivors Act

More details from the lawsuit says, ‘Still today, Ms. Dickerson continues to work on her emotional health, economic recovery and finishing her college degree. Seeking accountability from Combs under the law is one more step in that journey.’

The lawsuit states that as a result, Dickerson was admitted in the hospital for severe depression and suicide ideation.

The lawsuit is filed at the zero hour of New York Adult Survivors Act (ASA) which allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to file a lawsuit against their abusers regardless of when the incident occurred.

His settlement with his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, after the allegations of repeated physical abuse, sexual slavery and rapes a few days ago is still in the spotlight. Ventura is reported to have settled ‘amicably’ one day after the filing.