Yesterday after Veere Di Wedding got released, Kareena, Karisma and Karan along with some of their close Bollywood friends were seen partying in full swing. For Kareena it’s her first movie after Taimur’s Birth. VDW is a woman oriented movie which revolves around four girls which are confused in the midst of relationship, marriages and friendship. Kareena who plays the leading role in the movie says ‘Yes’ to his boyfriend’s proposal and later discover that she is a commitment PHOBIC. The other actors playing along with Kareena in the movie are Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker.

The Veere crew first in the morning attended the Press conference and later enjoyed the film release success at Karan Boolani home. The Bollywood Divas were sparkling at the party and were having a gala time together. Karisma shared some picture from the party on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Love these Veere’s ! Congrats team #veerediwedding for the super opening.

For the party Kareena bloomed in a pink satin dress. Sonam wore a black dress which looked AF stunning on her, she left the party early as she has to go on the restaurant launch party of Jacqueline Fernandez’s. Ranveer Singh was also snapped enjoying the party in lazy orange pajamas which looked so cool on him.

Take a look on the pictures and videos from the party

Karan Johar posted a video from the party in which everybody is seen enjoying and posing for the video. He captioned the post and wrote captioned it ‘Bandra Veeres’

Ranveer Singh also shared a video on his tweeter handle

Via Zoya Akhtar’s InstaStory :

Kareena Kapoor : I could’ve been in GullyBoy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AeDMmqqLbI — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) June 1, 2018

The party was organized at Rhea Kapoor alleged Boyfriend place, but Rhea who is also the derector of the movie was not present at the party. Karan has also officially taken their relation to his social media account as he tagged Rhea by stating her as ‘his girl’. But the two always remained tight-lipped when asked about their relationship.

Getting back to Kareena for the promotional event she stepped out in a black translucent cut-out outfit. Which people trolled and said that she should “dress like a mother”. Kareena slammed and said “One should wear what they look good in. I don’t know what motherly dressing is.” Are trolls forgetting that it is the same Kareena they’re attempting to criticise, who had previously said “motherhood doesn’t mean a woman must give up on herself”?

Also she added “My mom (Babita) wears modern clothes, she looks fabulous in jeans and a top. Have you seen my mother-in-law (Sharmila Tagore)? She looks gorgeous in a pair of jeans and a shirt, just as much as she does in a silk saree. I come from a world where women wear what they want to. Just because I have had a baby doesn’t mean I can’t wear a short dress. If you have the confidence and the body to pull off something, wear it by all means.”