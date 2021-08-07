Mani Ratnam and filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan’s most awaited Tamil anthology ‘Navaras’ is in controversy as soon as it releases on Friday, August 6. The anthology ‘Navras’ is an amalgamation of nine short films based on human emotions, including anger, compassion, courage, hatred, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder. But while on one hand, this film is getting a lot of appreciation on social media. Whereas, some social media users are expressing their displeasure towards the makers of the film as well as the Tamil newspaper Daily Thanthi.

Actually, the Daily Thanthi newspaper published an advertisement of Navras on the front page itself, in which verses of the Holy Quran are shown. Seeing this advertisement, many Muslim organizations have expressed their displeasure. They believe that the verses of the Quran are not for the entertainment of the public. Due to which #BanNetflix started trending on Twitter. Raza Academy, a Sunni Barelvi organization of Indian Sunni Muslims, wrote on Twitter, ‘Netflix has published a verse from the Quran in the Daily Thanthi newspaper in an advertisement for its film Navras. This is an insult to the Quran. We demand strict action against it.

One user wrote, ‘Netflix has published a verse from the Quran in the advertisement of its film Navras. This is an insult to the Quran. We demand the strictest action. One user wrote that people have many ways to promote the film, then why do they choose such a path which hurts our religious sentiments. It has been made in the Tamil language, will also be seen in English, Telugu, and Hindi dubbed language and Tamil stars like Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Arvind Swami, Naga Shaurya, Revathi will be seen acting. Earlier in January, in the Tandav series on Amazon Prime Video, actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub took the gate of Lord Shiva. On which there were a lot of controversies, the makers removed it.