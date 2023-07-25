Selena Gomez Celebrates Birthday With A Star-Studded Party And A ‘Barbie’ Film Screening; See Pics!

Selena Gomez’s birthday was celebrated with two lavish parties. The actress hosted a Barbie-themed party and screened Greta Gerwig’s movie. Continue reading!

Selena Gomez, an American singer, recently celebrated her 31st birthday with not one, but two lavish parties. The star-studded festivities were full of glitz, whimsy, and a powerful message about mental health.

People were eagerly awaiting Selena Gomez’s pics from her birthday event because she is one of the most renowned musicians and fan favorites. Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday, in the most grandiose way possible, wearing a bright dress and partying hard with her pals.

Selena Gomez’s Grand 31st Birthday Celebration

She looked stunning in a vibrant red tube dress with ruffles and tassels details in the photos from her 31st birthday celebrations.

Selena’s birthday party look was stunning, as she sparkled in a flaming red strapless mini dress by Bottega Veneta from the Spring 2023 collection. An all-fabric dress with floral embroidery was paired with strappy black Magda Butrym heels.

The diva finished her appearance with black strappy heels and a beautiful updo. The Rare singer was pictured dancing and having a good time with guests. “31,” she captioned the post. A huge birthday cake lighted with sparklers was brought over to Gomez while she was having fun in one of the photos.

Another photo showed Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton with their arms around one other. Hilton also left a remark on the post, saying, “Happy Birthday, beautiful!”

Previously, the Wolves singer turned to Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans, posting a photo of herself in a pink shirt, sitting on a bed, and blowing out candles on an S-shaped birthday cake.

She wrote in the caption: “I am grateful for so many things in my life.” One of the things I’m most grateful for is the work we have done with Rarebeauty through the Rare Impact Fund. We’ve been able to raise awareness and enhance access to mental health care because of YOU. Your support has helped us raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.

Selena Gomez later uploaded photos from the day’s second celebration. And everything was pink!

Selena Gomez Celebrates With A Barbie Screening.

Selena Gomez posted photos from her second celebratory event from her 31st birthday bash to her Instagram stories. Her second party was a private screening of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film. Her nine-year-old sister Gracie Teefey also attended the screening.

The nine-year-old wore a pink t-shirt and matching jeans, while the birthday girl went for a more sophisticated look. The singer was dressed entirely in Barbie pink as she partied the night away!

Gomez wore a hot pink satin halter top gown. The birthday girl wore radiant makeup, bright pink lips, and a neat high hair with a side part. Selena Gomez completed her look with a pearl choker, pink earrings, and a silver bracelet. The Rare Beauty creator and her companions may also be seen sporting pink feather boas in one of the photos.

Selena Gomez and her friends celebrated the private screening of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie with themed expensive cuisine, including large sugar cookies. The lavish dinner also included a pink cake with the words ‘HBD Selena’ engraved on it. Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Connar Franklin, Karol G, Benny Blanco, and Sabrina Claudio were among the guests at the second party.

Her best friend Taylor Swift, who is now on her Eras Tour, and fellow BFF Nicola Peltz, who was on vacation in Saint Tropez with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, were noteworthy absences.