Selena Gomez Is In Talks To Play 70s Music Icon Linda Ronstadt In Highly-Anticipated Biopic; Deets Inside!

An upcoming biopic about music legend Linda Ronstadt will feature star of Only Murders in the Building Selena Gomez. Keep reading!

The Sound of My Voice producer James Keach is in talks with Selena Gomez to make a biopic about Linda Ronstadt, according to Showbiz 411.

Selena Gomez is one of the biggest names in pop culture, and her music has wowed audiences. She began her career as an actress, then moved on to become a musician, and the rest is history. While her songs were always chartbusters. In addition, Selena is back in the news after it was revealed that she will play the main lead in a biopic of 1970s and 1980s pop icon Linda Ronstadt.

Gomez performed on the children’s show Barney & Friends. Later, from 2007 to 2012, she starred in the hit show Wizards of Waverly Place, but she also appeared in a number of other Disney projects. In addition to her acting career, the pop star also achieved great success in the music industry.

Selena Gomez Will Play Linda Ronstadt In The Biopic.

Selena Gomez is in talks to play 1970s singing icon Linda Ronstadt in an Oscar-worthy role. It is reported that Roger Friedman is considering Gomez for the lead role of Ronstadt’s biopic, whose screenplay has been written by James Keach, the producer of the acclaimed Ronstadt documentary The Sound of My Voice.

Gomez’s casting appears to be a perfect match, bearing an uncanny resemblance to the musical legend. Ronstadt, who was best known for songs like You’re No Good and Blue Bayou, has struggled with Parkinson’s disease, so this film may serve as a tribute to her career and a great opportunity for Gomez to show off her acting skills.

A Tribute To The Legendary Career Of Linda Ronstadt.

Linda Ronstadt has made an incalculable contribution to the music industry. Ronstadt’s influence endures to this day, from her soulful renditions of classic hits to her groundbreaking exploration of various genres. Her battle with Parkinson’s disease, however, has limited her public appearances, so a biopic would be an appropriate tribute to her remarkable journey. Audiences will gain a better understanding of Ronstadt’s struggles and triumphs, as well as her lasting influence on generations of musicians.

Selena Gomez has the opportunity to showcase her acting skills and bring the iconic singer’s story to life if she takes on the role of Linda Ronstadt. Gomez’s commitment to her craft and ability to connect with audiences make her an appealing choice for this role. Fans of both Gomez and Ronstadt are eagerly awaiting the outcome of these negotiations, hoping to see a transformative performance that honours the musical legend’s legacy.

Selena Gomez was most recently seen in the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. It documented the pop star’s life as well as career, along with battling with lupus and mental health, for a period of six years.