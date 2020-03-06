Self Made Women, Top 10 Entrepreneurs who inspire us.

Share

Vandana Luthra – Founder of VlCC

Vandana started the wellness and beauty giant VLCC back in 1989 when her daughter was just a toddler. She was initially a homemaker who refused to stay in the shackles of a domestic life. Her determination and diligence led her to be awarded the Padma Shri in the year 2013. She was later identified by Fortune India as the 33rdmost powerful Indian female entrepreneur

Suchi Mukherjee – Founder & CEO of Limeroad

Suchi Mukhejee is the founder and CEO of Limeroad, Prior to founding Limeroad, Suchi Mukhejee was associated with companies like Gumtree, eBay and Skype. She is currently the name people associate with Limeroad. An economics graduate who then, later on, to pursue her masters in finance and economics from London School of Economics. She started Limeroad back in the year 2012 along with Prashant Malik, Manish Saksena and Ankush Mehra

Aditi Gupta – Founder of Menstrupedia

Aditi Gupta is Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Menstrupedia. Indian society suffers from many taboos and one of them is menstruation. Several people came forward and spearheaded the matter so that people can finally talk openly about it. Aditi Gupta was one of them who came up with Menstrupedia, a crowd-funded initiative, with help from Tuhin Paul. Her initiative provides necessary information to women on how they can stay healthy and practice sanitary habits during their menstruation cycles

Priya Paul – Chairperson Park Hotels

Bachelor in Economics which she completed from USA’s Wellesley College. At 51 years of age, she can be considered as an inspiration for women in India who want to carve a path of their own. Priyal Paul is the Chairperson of Park Hotels and was awarded the Padma Shri award by the Indian Government back in the year 2012.

Ritu Kumar – World Famous Fashion Designer

One of the popular and women influential name in the India’s fashion industry. She was successful in creating a niche market for her brand which consists of designer ethnic wear, evening formals, swim wear and traditional wear. Her designs created history three times in a row in the Miss India pageants. Her contributions didn’t go unnoticed as she was awarded the Padma Shri by the GOI in 2013

Falguni Nayar, CEO, Nykaa

The success story of Falguni Nayar, founder of the multi-brand Nykaa, is a covenant of the fact that with appropriate and hone training, education and support women can vanquish everything. She has erected an empire that established with an unpretentious beginning, but now stands tall at 200 crores!

Pranshu patni Co – founder culture alley

Pranshu Bhandari Patni who is trying to change the way India learns and speaks the English language. Pranshu is a Co-Founder of CultureAlley, which has developed Hello English, an interactive, mobile-based application that allows speakers of 16 different vernacular languages to learn English right on their phones. She has also been listed as Forbes India’s 30, under 30 achievers for creating an app that is one of the top 10 educational apps in the world

Upasana Taku Co-founder of Mobikwik

With the mission to simplify payments in India, Upasana co-founded MobiKwik in 2009. Her current focus is to bring a million retailers into the MobiKwik payments network. Upasana comes with a strong background in payments, and has worked as a senior product manager with PayPal in the Silicon Valley and prior to that, with HSBC in San Diego, US.

Indra Nooyi – Chairwoman of PepsiCo

At 63 years, she is still going strong. Indra Nooyi currently serving on board of directors at Amazon. She is well known by her role as chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. She holds master degree in public management which she completed from Yale University and did her marketing and finance from Kolkata’s IIM. Before joining Pepsi Co, she was associated with known names like Asea Brown and Motorola. She truly inspires many women and will inspires generations