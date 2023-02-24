‘Selling Sex Symbol Image…’: Smita Patil Exposes Sridevi’s Shocking Secret

Sridevi, born in Sivakasi on August 13th, 1963, was India’s most beautiful and talented actress. Sridevi revolutionized Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema over 50 years. She was called a “sex icon” for her steamy cinema roles.

Sridevi married Boney Kapoor, a married man, in 1996, breaking numerous norms. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor joined the happy couple. After drowning in a Dubai hotel bathtub, Sridevi died on February 24th, 2018. Her family mourns her death daily.

Sridevi’s dark secret exposed by Smita Patil

Smita Patil told Stardust that Sridevi is exploited in the film business. Smita said she was raised to believe performing useless sequences for money is good, referring to Sridevi’s roles back then. Smita said:

“My buddy Sridevi. I want to discuss her exploitation. She may not. Exploited? Yes. I was too naïve to understand that swimming scene in “Chakra.” I believed and argued for years. I realized this after four years. South Indian actresses were never taught to think. Their environment limits brain growth. They naturally see life through their parents’ eyes. They do these pointless performances to gain money and marry.”

Accused Her of Being a Sex Symbol

Smita also remembered a delivery scene when she was requested to bare her legs and said her looks adequately explained the event. Smita joked that Sridevi and other actresses would perform the scene for money if she didn’t. She said, “An art film director wanted me to reveal my legs for a delivery scene. Nope. My face suggested it. This has caused me to reject numerous other films. It isn’t effortless. Because I don’t take these films, I’ll assume others will. It’s stolen. A leg shower was earning ten lakhs. If Sridevi declines, someone else will.”

Smita Patil later said she hadn’t watched any South Indian films and didn’t know how the women performed. The seasoned actress said South actresses might have their reasons for executing such obscene sequences, but such film productions wouldn’t continue.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t watched any South Indian films, but I know what they’re made of. I don’t know these actresses’ motivations. But which films? It’ll end, and I know they do the damage. I’d want to advise these women forget your ten lakhs and strive for a better movie. They feel materially superior. They love becoming industry sex icons. Pity them,” she added.