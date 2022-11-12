Seth Rogen Clarifies Why His Upcoming Movie ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Is Going To Be “Deeply Personal”

Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen declares his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film will not just be a typical action movie, but it will be more than that. In the latest interview with the A.V. Club, the Canadian-American actor enumerated the films that reveal a more in-depth character to him than the audience may recognize, such as This Is The End, Superbad, and his latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.

“We found a way to make it deeply personal,” he stated. “It’s a teenage movie, we’re putting a lot of our own feelings — of awkwardness and insecurity and a desire to belong and be accepted and all that — into the movie.” “And as I sit around with the other people working on [the film], I’m like, ‘We found a way to care about this,’ which is great,” Rogen further remarked.

After Rogen initially declared to produce the movie in 2020, he named the title, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in August, along with a mural of the film’s name and the date of release. As per Variety, the film will be CG-animated, in a type of TV series.

Seth earlier informed Collider in 2020 that the upcoming film would highlight the “teenage” characteristic of the iconic TMNT characters Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael. “As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most,” Rogen expressed, further stating that: “The idea of the kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping-off point for the film.”

Seth knows how to work with emotion. At the 10th annual Hilarity for Charity, he stated that working on his latest film, The Fabelmans was quite effusive, specifically for director Steven Spielberg.