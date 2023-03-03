Shama Sikander, the hot bombshell is known for living a lavish lifestyle. Her beauty is something that you cannot take your eyes off. The actress is a perfect example of bold and beautiful. Shama frequently shares videos and photographs on Instagram to give a glimpse of her life to her fans and followers. Also her posts images and videos to social media quickly go viral, and most recently, a video of Shama Sikander did the same.

Shama Sikander’s Viral Video

The Sexaholic star is seen in the trending video sporting a hot yellow dress. Her looks and moves are enough to take your breathe away. Within a few hours after the actress posted the video, it became viral and already garnered more than 150k likes. In the video’s captions she wrote, “Please take my breath away. One of my favourite songs of all time.”

Fans Reaction to Shama’s Video

Fans of Shama Sikander quickly gave her likes and appreciations, and many of them praised the actress in the comments. Mango season will soon arrive, a user said. Another person remarked, “Simply stunning.

A few weeks ago, Shama Sikander shared a picture of herself wearing a black and white polka dot bikini, and the picture quickly went viral. Shama is pictured in the image relaxing in her bedroom while donning a black and white bikini.

Shama Sikander has appeared in several television productions, including Yeh Meri Life Hai, Sexaholic, and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires. Along with Bollywood movies, Sikander appeared in the 1999 Aamir Khan feature Mann.