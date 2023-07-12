‘Shaadi Nahi Hogi’, Kriti Sanon Reveals What All She Had To Listen Before Entering Bollywood!

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has created her own niche in the film industry. Her hard work and brilliant acting skills have paid her off. Despite being an outsider, the actress has starred alongside the A-listers of the industry in multiple big budget films. In an old interview given to Pinkvilla, she talked about her journey in the Indian cinema. Kriti told that she was replaced in many films by star kids. Besides this, she also revealed what kind of taunts she had to listen to before stepping into Bollywood.

The actress had told, “When I thought of entering the industry, my relatives said many things. They opined that it will not work for me, this is a big dream, and industry is not good. There are many people who are struggling. It doesn’t happen. I will not get married soon and so on.”

“When I came to Mumbai, I was lost. I didn’t know anything and anyone. I didn’t know how to start. Whom to approach and to whom should I go?”, she added.

Kriti shared that if she had come from the film family, then maybe those people knew her already. Many times it used to happen that she was just about to get the role and then it went to some stable actor. The actress revealed that she has been replaced from films because of star kids which also irritated her a bit.

Workwise, Kriti Sanon appeared last run the mythological drama ‘Adipurush’. In this film, she played the role of Goddess Sita. Kriti will come up next with ‘Ganapath’. In the film, she will star opposite her first co-star Tiger Shroff.