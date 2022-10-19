Shah Rukh Khan And Shraddha Kapoor In Trouble For Vivek Oberoi-Gaurang Doshi Dupe Case; Deets Inside!

Vivek Oberoi and Gaurang Doshi got misdirected by Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda, who guaranteed to set up motion pictures and occasions. Whereas Sanjay has as of now been arrested allegedly in Mumbai, Radhika is still on the run. Presently, names of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been edited up.

It has been out in a few corners that Vivek Oberoi and Gaurang Doshi got tricked of crores of rupees by Radhika and Sanjay. Well, the most recent news is that Sanjay has been captured but Radhika has departed suddenly. Previously it was said that both Sanjay and Radhika were behind the bars. According to the reports, Gaurang uncovered, “Yes, it is as it were Sanjay who has been captured. The capture happened in Mumbai. The police picked him up from a certain level. The cops are presently finding Radhika.”

Vivek expressed that he had contributed a bit of cash with Radhika and Sanjay’s so-called non-existent company that guaranteed to set up movies and occasions with him. Further, he added, “I was told that they have the rights of the Kishore Kumar biopic. They afterward indeed made me talk to Amit Kumar and Sumeet.” To this Dia, an ex-employee of Radhika and Sanjay, who was moreover overseeing Gaurang’s work at that point, “Vivek appeared intrigued to deliver the Kishore Kumar biopic.”

Vivek exposed, “Radhika and Sanjay sold dreams in Bangladesh that Shraddha Kapoor will go to an occasion there. At that point, they were moreover in talks for an appearance that would star Shah Rukh Khan and be held overseas.” We do not know in case Shah Rukh and Shraddha are mindful of this, but Vivek goes on to say, “Of course, they were utilizing my title to urge those ventures. I accept they have siphoned off a parcel of cash overseas and cheated a few other individuals.”