Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is an eternal beauty is ruling the world with her stunning looks and amazing personality was made Miss World in the year 1994. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Bollywood film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya with actor Bobby Deol that same year. The actress always makes it to the headline and continued to deliver stellar performances and stunned everyone with her acting skills. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appreciates a gigantic fan following in the nation as well as in the whole.

In 1999, Shah Rukh Khan on working with Aishwarya Rai atating in his interview: ‘It’s a disgrace the most wonderful lady on the planet was my sister’starred in the sentimental show Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which turned into a critical defining moment in her profession. Aishwarya has engaged the crowd with some stunning movies like Mohabbatein, Devdas, Guzaarish, Dhoom 2, Guru, Jazbaa, Fanney Khan and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Aishwarya has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in not many movies like Josh, Devdas, Mohabbatein, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Shakti: The Power and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The two teamed up without precedent for the 2000 film Josh where Shah Rukh depicted the job of Max, Shirley’s (depicted by Aish) twin sibling. Ruler Khan laments the most that he got the opportunity to play her sibling in their first film together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8KJhv0JXaL/?igshid=oto8xx3hp1at

As of late, we went over a video when SRK and Aishwarya happened to share the phase at a ritzy honor service. During the occasion, while being on the stage, the Jab Harry Met Sejal entertainer made a few admissions about playing Rai’s twin sibling in their very film together. He stated, “In the primary film, Aishwarya Rai-the most delightful lady on the planet was my twin sister. What’s more, individuals disclosed to me that we both look especially similar. I am as yet living in this misconstruing that however I played her sibling, I at any rate resemble her.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBNuISJh3pm/?igshid=1erx7qfqn9g6k

For the unenlightened, Josh was coordinated and co-composed by Mansoor Khan. The film likewise featured Chandrachur Singh and Sharad Kapoor in the number one spot jobs. It rotated around Max, who lives with his twin sister Shirley in Goa and is chafed when he discovers that she has begun to look all starry eyed at Rahul, his unpleasant adversary Prakash’s more youthful sibling.

Discussing their subsequent film, Devdas, SRK had stated, “Everything was set up yet I left her and when I returned, she had left me. I have been exceptionally fortunate that I never got the open door where she could adore me, I could cherish her (on – screen).” And discussing their film Mohabbatein, the genius stated, “Mohabbatein me ye bhootni thi (She was an apparition in Mohabbatein).” For the unenlightened, Aishwarya had a short job in Mohabbatein which had Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan in lead jobs. The film likewise featured Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh.

Aishwarya and Shah Rukh were most recently seen together in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Aishwarya had a urgent job in the film, Shah Rukh had a visitor appearance in the job of her ex. Aish and Shah Rukh both make a dazzling couple on-screen yet have yet not got an opportunity to work in a film where the two had a glad closure together.