Entertainer Shah Rukh Khan had once called his presentation in his introduction film Deewana ‘terrible’ and felt ‘shocked’ when he watched himself on the screen. He had likewise said that he ‘exaggerated frightfully’, adding that it was anything but a presentation he would ‘mind to rehash or recall’.

Deewana, released in 1992, was an activity sentiment film. It likewise featured Divya Bharti, Rishi Kapoor, Sushma Seth, Alok Nath, and Amrish Puri among others. Directed by Raj Kanwar, it was delivered together by Guddu Dhanoa, Lalit Kapoor, and Raju Kothari.

In an old meeting with Filmfare, Shah Rukh had said, “I’m happy the film has done as such well…But I don’t think I’ve contributed in any capacity to its prosperity. My presentation was dreadful – noisy, foul, and uncontrolled. I exaggerated appallingly and I assume full liability for it. In any case, that is the thing that happens when you work without a diagram. I didn’t have the content with me. I was to begin going for the film a lot later however at that point a portion of my different timetables got dropped and I distributed my dates to this film. I’m my most noticeably terrible pundit and when I saw myself on the screen I was shocked. Isn’t unfortunately individuals have enjoyed me in the film? Maybe that is because I am a new face. It’s anything but a presentation I’d want to rehash or recall.”

On being inquired as to whether the music was answerable for the film’s prosperity, he had said, “obviously. I wish individuals could say that ‘the film’s music is acceptable however Shah Rukh is better.’ But in Deewana, the music scored over everything. Due credit ought to go to the chief Raj Kanwar, for his tune picturization. Rishi Bhai likewise concocted a decent execution as did Divya Bharti, Deven Verma, and Amrish Puri. Be that as it may, if the film is recollected that it will be a result of Nadeem Shravan. A lot of movies have been running as a direct result of their music. I’d love to be from their perspective now – be however effective as an entertainer as they may be music director.”

Shah Rukh has done many movies including Baazigar (1993), Darr (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Devdas (2002), Swades (2004), Chak De! India (2007), My Name Is Khan (2010), Dilwale (2015), Raees (2017), and Zero (2018).